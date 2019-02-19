London’s first ‘honey bar’ is about to open in Peckham

We’re buzzing about this news: a bar is about to launch in Peckham and it’s being described as ‘honey-focused’. Peckham-based mead-makers Gosnells will launch a bar above neighbourhood restaurant Coal Rooms serving flights of mead, as well as delightful sounding honey-based cocktails. The core range of mead – an alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey – will be served alongside experimental brews being made at the nearby Gosnells HQ.

The bar – catchily named Gosnells Upstairs at Coal Rooms – will have room for 40 punters and will serve up a menu of dishes from the downstairs restaurant to accompany the drinks. The brewery will also be using the space for mead master classes, supper clubs and events all about bees. Sounds like the bees knees to us.

Gosnells Upstairs at Coal Rooms is set to launch on Friday March 8 at Coal Rooms, 11a Station Way, SE15 4RX.

