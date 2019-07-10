London’s first nightclub for queer womxn is opening this weekend

London’s thriving scene for lesbian, bisexual and queer women is about to get another sizeable boost. After welcoming 2,000 revellers to its Pride afterparty on Saturday, LICK, the club night which bills itself as ‘for womxn, by womxn’, is opening its own nightclub.

LICK nightclub will launch this Saturday night at 6a South Lambeth Rd in the Fire & Lightbox complex, right opposite Vauxhall tube station. LICK founder Teddy Edwardes says the nightclub will be open on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to begin with, then ‘more days as we get busier’.

Like the monthly LICK club nights, which Edwardes started three years ago, the nightclub will be for womxn and non-binary people only. ‘It’s important for womxn to have spaces where they feel comfortable and safe to be themselves,’ Edwardes says. ‘There’s a real lack of diversity on the LGBT+ scene, and it’s extremely important that we get more representation for trans, non-binary and queer people of colour; that’s where LICK comes in’.

Entry for Saturday’s launch party will be £5 on the door on a first come, first served basis, with resident DJs spinning the usual LICK mix of R&B, hip hop and grime from 9pm-4am. The venue is wheelchair-accessible and has an outdoor garden for when things get super-hot on the dance floor.

LICK nightclub launches Sat Jul 13 at 6a South Lambeth Rd. Find out more at instagram.com/lickevents

