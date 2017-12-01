London's getting a new photography museum next year

Since opening in 2010, Stockholm’s Fotografiska Gallery has marked itself out as a true forward thinker in the photographic world. Not content with programming some of the medium’s most historically boundary-pushing artists (Robert Mapplethorpe and Annie Leibowitz to name but two), it also promotes sustainability and eco-friendly eating at its award-winning restaurant and hosts eclectic live music nights to boot.

Now, Fotografiska is moving outside of the Swedish capital and opening a second site in Whitechapel. Due to open its doors in November 2018, the space will continue its Swedish siblings’ quest for progressive thinking, and will feature 'world-class photography and an avant-garde restaurant with a buzzing bar scene, learning academy and modern conversation hub.'

Expect this one to land with a flash and a bang.

Can't wait? Go see photographer Thomas Ruff's show at the Whitechapel Gallery just across the road, open now.