This time of year is usually spent getting woozy on mulled wine and seeing how many Christmas dinners you can eat in one month, but as we all know, 2020 does not care for traditions. Any plans for festive eating and drinking at the city’s restaurants and pubs in the run-up to Christmas have been scuppered following the government’s announcement yesterday (Monday December 14), that London will be going into Tier 3 as of 00.01 on Wednesday December 16.

The move means that all restaurants, bars, pubs and cafés will have to close, which has left the capital’s hospitality businesses concerned about food waste, with venues having stocked up for December bookings that can’t go ahead now.

That went well. Fridges full to bursting. pic.twitter.com/c8WaMKUnj6 — Stevie Parle (@StevieParle) December 14, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones & Sons (@jones.and.sons) I’m angry. There have been murmurings about Tier 3 in London, but to leak news saying it’s enforced THIS WEDNESDAY on MONDAY AFTERNOON when many restaurants have ordered perishable stock for the new week, created rotas for staff, taken bookings, is just so cruelly inconsiderate. — Mangal 2 Restaurant (@Mangal2) December 14, 2020

Many businesses hoped to recoup some of the profits lost this year in the period before Christmas, so the move to Tier 3 has left them in a precarious position. London chefs and restaurant owners have shared their despair on Twitter, including Asma Khan, who recently opened Darjeeling Express in Covent Garden, and Marcus Wareing, chef-patron of Marcus in Knightsbridge.