dinner, christmas dinner, restaurants
Photograph: Shutterstock

London’s restaurants worry about Christmas food waste after Tier 3 U-turn

The news of London moving into Tier 3 has left the hospitality industry in despair

By
Isabelle Aron
This time of year is usually spent getting woozy on mulled wine and seeing how many Christmas dinners you can eat in one month, but as we all know, 2020 does not care for traditions. Any plans for festive eating and drinking at the city’s restaurants and pubs in the run-up to Christmas have been scuppered following the government’s announcement yesterday (Monday December 14), that London will be going into Tier 3 as of 00.01 on Wednesday December 16.

The move means that all restaurants, bars, pubs and cafés will have to close, which has left the capital’s hospitality businesses concerned about food waste, with venues having stocked up for December bookings that can’t go ahead now.

Many businesses hoped to recoup some of the profits lost this year in the period before Christmas, so the move to Tier 3 has left them in a precarious position. London chefs and restaurant owners have shared their despair on Twitter, including Asma Khan, who recently opened Darjeeling Express in Covent Garden, and Marcus Wareing, chef-patron of Marcus in Knightsbridge.

Meanwhile, the founders of Hackney restaurant Pidgin have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help keep the restaurant afloat, which has already raised more than £25,000.

It’s a bleak time for the city’s hospitality industry, much of which will now pivot back to takeaway while London remains in Tier 3.

So, how to tackle the inevitable food waste and support your favourite businesses? If you’ve had to cancel dinner reservations or plans for #substantialmeals at the pub, now’s the time to go big on takeaways and the many innovative DIY meal kits on offer. Sure, it’s not exactly the same as going out, but eating your way through December from home sounds like a pretty great way to end a very shit year tbh. 

Need some inspiration?

We tried all of London's most hyped meal kits – these were the best.

Best dishes of 2020: London chefs reveal the tastiest things they ate this year.

