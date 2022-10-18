London’s ‘smallest flat’ has sold for £295,000

In the latest in the mind-boggling world of London housing, a tiny studio flat in Marylebone, that doesn’t even have a bed, has sold for £295,000.

The 149 sq ft flat, which is a ground-floor apartment in a Grade II-listed Georgian building, was listed as an ideal ‘pied-à-terre’ by York Estates, who handled the sale. If you’re trying to work it out, that’s a modest £1,890 per sq m. The apartment's size is equivalent to four king-sized mattresses, or two parking spaces. As insane as this sounds, the tiny flat sold after only a couple of weeks on the market.

For Marylebone it’s relatively cheap, as flats in the area usually go for an average of £1.5 million, according to Rightmove. In the microscopic abode you’ll find a galley kitchen with a hob and a sink, a shower room, two-person dining table, a sofabed and a disproportionately massive TV.

Julia Lilley, owner of York Estates, said: ‘We have had a big response from buyers, as to find a property of this price in Marylebone is almost unheard of. The flat is very well decorated in a contemporary style, perfectly located and almost unique in terms of price and size.’

For the thrifty individual who bought it, it’s not being used as a permanent home but as a temporary flat for business trips to London. If you were going to live here full time, this is the sort of flat that would only suitable be for people who own two pairs of trousers and a toaster.

You heard it here first. Minimalism is in, beds are out!

