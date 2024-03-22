London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Council tax and money
Photograph: Shutterstock

London's soaring council taxes have crossed the £2,000-a-year mark in almost half of boroughs

Time to move.

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Living in London is expensive, and sadly the Big Smoke likes to remind us unfortunate city dwellers just how eye-wateringly spenny it is at every chance it gets. The next thing coming to deplete our already suffering bank accounts is council tax, as the tax has just risen above £2,000 a year in almost half London's boroughs. Better get saving up. 

Thanks to council tax hikes across the country, residents in 15 of London’s 33 boroughs will have to pay more than £2,000 a year if they live in Band D properties or higher. The new tariffs come into play next month. 

The boroughs of Bexley, Croydon, Harrow, Havering, Kingston, Richmond, Sutton and Waltham Forest were already charging residents more than £2,000 annually, but they've now been joined by seven more local authorities: Barking and Dagenham, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Haringey, Lewisham and Redbridge.

Residents of Kingston will be forking out the most, paying £2,374.32 a year. They'll be followed by followed by Croydon (£2,366.91) and Harrow (£2,286.32).

Contrastingly, London's cheapest borough, Wandsworth, will only charge £961 a year. We know where we'll be moving next. 

Kingston’s Liberal Democrat leader Andreas Kirsch said the council was ‘working harder than ever to find even more cost effective ways of providing the best possible services to residents’, and evidently, that comes at a serious cost. 

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in Greenwich is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.