London’s spectacular outdoor cinema on the river returns next week

London’s most unique outdoor cinema is about to set sail again. For five nights a week, starting on Wednesday June 13, Time Out’s very own Movies on the River will take you on a sunset cruise through the heart of the city. After dark, we’ll dock up close to the Tower of London and play movies including ‘Jaws’, ‘The Shape of Water’, ‘Grease’, ‘Clueless’ and ‘Dunkirk’ on the boat’s open-air top deck.

Tickets are now on sale to the end of July. Below you’ll find the full lineup for June. Now summer is truly here, it’s time to watch your favourite movie, drink in hand with an incredible view of the city from the river.

What are you waiting for? Round up your mates/lovers/family, pick a movie, and get booking.

The Movies on the River line-up for June:

Wednesday June 13 – ‘Romeo + Juliet’

Thursday June 14 – ‘The Shape of Water’

Friday June 15 – ‘Jaws’

Saturday June 16 – ‘The Greatest Showman’

Tuesday June 19 – ‘Ghostbusters’

Wednesday June 20 – ‘Pretty Woman’

Friday June 22 – ‘Labyrinth’

Saturday June 23 – ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Tuesday June 26 – ‘Grease’

Wednesday June 27 – ‘Top Gun’

Thursday June 28 – ‘Dirty Dancing’

Friday June 29 – ‘Baby Driver’

Saturday June 30 – ‘The Greatest Showman’

Movies on the River runs five nights a week until Saturday July 21, starting on Wednesday June 13. Buy tickets and explore the full lineup here.