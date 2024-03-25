London’s top 10 universities right now have been revealed

According to StudentCrowd (and actual students), these are the best unis in the capital

London has its fair share of world-class universities, but which one is actually the best? Well, now another ranking has chipped in with its two cents: StudentCrowd has unveiled a list of the best universities in London based on real student reviews.

There are all sorts of conflicting university rankings out there, but they don’t always take into account the actual student experience, instead measuring the quality of research or the difficulty of the courses. StudentCrowd based its ranking on 4,000 verified student reviews, taking into account five categories: campus and facilities, clubs and societies, students’ union, careers service and WiFi.

London’s top university, according to student reviews is the Royal Veterinary College (RVC), which scored 4.39 out of 5 on StudentCrowd.

‘With a rich history dating back to 1791, RVC is renowned for its commitment to excellence in animal health and welfare. As the largest and oldest veterinary school in the UK, RVC offers cutting-edge programmes in veterinary medicine, veterinary nursing, and biological sciences,’ wrote StudentCrowd.

‘The college’s state-of-the-art facilities and world-class faculty provide students with unparalleled learning opportunities and research advancements. RVC is a brand new entry into our top 10 London-based universities this year, and it shot straight to the top.’

UCL came in second, while University of Greenwich took the third spot. UCL was lauded for its ‘exceptional resources, cultural experiences, and career opportunities’, while Greenwich was noted for having state-of-the-art facilities and an ‘innovative approach to education and research’.

Here are the top 10 universities in London right now, according StudentCrowd.

Royal Veterinary College University College London (UCL) University of Greenwich Ravensbourne King’s College London Imperial College London University of East London (UEL) Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) City, University of London

For future students it’s important to take all this information into account, because not all the other university rankings agree. Imperial came out on top for London in the most recent Times Higher Education world rankings, while Imperial and UCL are both in the top 10 of the QS World University Rankings. Meanwhile, the Guardian ranks LSE, Imperial and UCL in fourth, fifth and eighth respectively in its UK-wide ranking.

