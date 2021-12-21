You’ll now be able to block out annoying people with the best the internet has to offer

That’s right, no more buffering, unsent messages, or minutes staring into space as you descend onto TFL’s platforms.

Three and EE are the first mobile phone providers to sign a deal with BAI Communications which allows their customers to enjoy full mobile coverage across the TFL network.

Wherever you are, whether it’s on a train under London’s streets, a ticket platform, or milling around at the bottom of the stairs at Covent Garden trying to work out if you can be arsed to walk up them, you’ll be connected to the world wide web. Both 4G and 5G will be provided, giving users the best possible experience and allowing for future updates.

Users who use different providers will still be able to access the London Underground wi-fi as well as BAI’s neutral mobile network.

This change makes sense, for many reasons. You will finally be able to check your phone for travel updates so you know when the next train is, if there are cancellations or disruptions. You will be able to contact friends you’re meeting up with, or let your loved ones know you’re on your way home. Or you can just spend your 60-minute commute watching cat memes on TikTok.

Every line has been considered, even the upcoming Elizabeth line will have wi-fi coverage on its platforms from launch, and in its tunnels later on in 2022.

The full TFL network is expected to have mobile coverage by the end of 2024, but some of the busiest stations such as Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Bank, Euston, and Camden town could be connected by the end of 2022.

