Longboys has opened in King’s Cross with the doughnut-éclair hybrid 2020 needed

There was a time when we felt a bit fatigued by the number of novelty hybrid baked goods in London: the cronut! The biskie! The cruffin!

But, frankly, 2020 has been a shit year and we could all use a sweet treat. That’s why we’re welcoming the news that Longboys has opened in Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross. What’s a Longboy, you may ask? It’s a doughnut that’s, er, long. It’s filled with in-house compotes and fillings, plus glazes. And it might look like an éclair, but it’s a doughnut, okay?

Longboys was founded last year by two ex-pastry chefs, one working at Hakkasan and the other for the Mandarin Oriental and the Shangri-La. The King’s Cross outpost will be Longboys’ second branch, with the first one at Boxpark Wembley. You can also find them stocked in Harrods and Selfridges.

The new King’s Cross branch will be open seven days a week and will be takeaway-only, serving up the signature ‘finger doughnuts’ (their words) with flavours including pistachio and raspberry, strawberry and white chocolate, and triple chocolate brownie. There are also nut-free and vegan options. A single finger will set you back £3.90, or buy them by the box, with three for £11.50 and six (that’s just over a full hand’s worth of confection) for £22.

If you don’t fancy venturing to the shops just yet, you can order your sugar fix via Deliveroo or Slerp. Time to give 2020 the finger.

Sad news for sugar fans: Dominique Ansel is moving his cronuts out of London.

Venturing out for dinner? Here’s what London restaurant staff want you to know about dining out in the New Normal.

Share the story