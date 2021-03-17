Look out for some psychedelic billboards around town

Neil Krug is a US photographer and art director. He’s probably best known for his work on album covers for Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and more. His work is a colourful, slightly psychedelic take on fashion photography, like Tim Webster had wandered into the desert, taken some peyote and had a little lie-down. Now Krug is letting us grey, rain-swept Londoners all get a glimpse of life on a much brighter astral plane, as his images take over billboards across London and the UK.

The project is part of Your Space or Mine, an initiative from street-advertising specialist Buildhollywood that gives visual artists a platform to have their work shown on hoardings on everyday city streets. Their outdoor spaces have seen artworks by Fiona Banner, Jeremy Deller, The White Pube and countless others.

Photograph: The BUILDHOLLYWOOD family of DIABOLICAL, JACK and JACK ARTS

Neil Krug is displaying artworks from his series ‘Phantom: Stage One’, based on some dreams he had back in 2016 in which ‘a woman followed a ghost into the desert’. So, very much not a Caledonian Road vibe. Krug says of their placement on the capital’s streets: ‘I’ve always imagined “Phantom” being displayed on an extremely large scale. This collaboration gives it the ability to live within the context I envisioned. The twist being the contrast of the desolate desert daydreams against the hazy London backdrop. I hope the series will feel like a hit of acid, that the viewer will be left wondering what happens once the smoke clears.’

Photograph: The BUILDHOLLYWOOD family of DIABOLICAL, JACK and JACK ARTS

In practice, Krug’s ‘Phantom’ images consist of extremely well-dressed, extremely beautiful model types pictured among rocky outcrops and lit by sudden jets of bright orange flame, plus a big purple mountain. They’re not exactly spring-like, but they certainly beat the hell out of some massive shouty ad for a new Vodaphone bundle.

Find out more about Your Space or Mine here.

Want more good psychedelic shit? Check out these extra Easter eggs.

There’s a great new/old arts space in Fulham. Yes, Fulham.