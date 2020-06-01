Lord Lloyd Webber is trialling socially distanced audiences at the London Palladium

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced a pilot scheme at the London Palladium to see how practical socially distanced audiences might be, and what the practical issues of keeping hundreds of people in a confined auditorium two metres apart might actually involve. The venerable venue is part of Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres group, which also owns the Adelphi Theatre and the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, among others.

In an interview with theatre newspaper The Stage, LW Theatres’ chief executive Rebecca Kane Burton explained how the proposed safety measures might work: ‘There is an infrared camera at the stage door, your temperature is taken remotely as you walk in, and a great big dashboard flashes up [to indicate] whether you can come in the building or not. As soon as it does, the airlock releases, the door opens and you go in. You put on a face mask and hand-sanitise, and keep a two-metre distance because we have markings around the building.’

The proposal comes at a time when London’s theatres are facing financial ruin. As Time Out has reported, industry figures including Cameron Mackintosh and Sonia Friedman have predicted that theatres across the UK will not be able to reopen until 2021, by which time many of them will simply have gone bust for good. Even iconic venues like the Globe, the Old Vic and the National Theatre are in dire straits. Amid calls for the government to better support the arts through the current crisis, Lloyd Webber’s initiative offers a glimmer of hope. It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that the Palladium is a huge space, and even if this scheme works there, it might well not be suitable for theatre’s many small auditoriums.

