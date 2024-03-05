London
Iain Stirling
Photograph: Iain Stirling/Time Out

‘Love Island’ narrator Iain Stirling’s favourite lunch in London

The comedian and writer only has eyes for one spot

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich
Iain Stirling is known by millions for his idiosyncratic, sardonic voiceovers on ITV’s ‘Love Island’. He’s the Scottish guy who talks in a very deliberate, some would say brutally sarcastic, way. But he is of course much more than that. He’s a stand-up comedian, sitcom writer, podcaster and, for a long while, a lead presenter on CBBC. 

It was while appearing on CBBC that Iain first become acquainted with Mr Falafel in Shepherd’s Bush Market. 

‘This is the greatest food on the planet,’ said Iain on this week’s ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ podcast. ‘Mr Falafel in Shepherd’s Bush Market. Oh my god. It’s where I used to go for lunch three or four times a week. Honestly of all the places I’ve taken to you today, this is the one where I’d say you should come. The food is genuinely amazing. The extra large here is absolutely ma-hoosive. You wouldn’t get through a king size unless you were a rabies-ridden maniac.’

If you want to understand the rabies reference you might want to listen to all of this week’s podcast episode, in which Iain shows editor Joe Mackertich around the neighbourhood of Shepherd’s Bush. Guinness, Westfield and Iain’s abiding love of Spaghetti House all get discussed. 

Subscribe on Spotify
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Google Podcasts
Subscribe on Amazon Music

Each week on ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chitchat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Derren Brown to justify his abiding love of Hoxton? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

Sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

New episodes of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ are available every Tuesday.

