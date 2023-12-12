London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Love Thy Neighbourhood, Time Out Podcast
Image: Paloma Faith / Time Out

‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ Christmas Special: Paloma Faith in the East End

The living legend gives editor Joe a guided tour around Shoreditch and Brick Lane

Written by
Time Out London editors
Advertising

God rest ye merry, listeners! ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, everyone’s favourite London-based podcast, is back for its Cockney Christmas Special! Who’ll be showing editor Joe around a snowy, silent and bright East End? It’s the incredibly funny and interesting and cool Paloma Faith. A born-and-bred Hackney-ite, who better to shed some light on East London’s caffs, bars and vintage clothing spots? No one. Listen, enraptured, as the singer dishes a frankly heart-warming amount of seasonal goodwill to all (okay most) men.

Subscribe on Spotify
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Acast
Subscribe on Google Podcasts
Subscribe on Amazon Music

Each week someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chitchat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Derren Brown to justify his abiding love of Hoxton? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? Curious about Big Zuu’s Dishoom order? This is very much the pod for you.

Sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

New episodes of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ are available every Tuesday. 

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.