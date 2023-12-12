God rest ye merry, listeners! ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, everyone’s favourite London-based podcast, is back for its Cockney Christmas Special! Who’ll be showing editor Joe around a snowy, silent and bright East End? It’s the incredibly funny and interesting and cool Paloma Faith. A born-and-bred Hackney-ite, who better to shed some light on East London’s caffs, bars and vintage clothing spots? No one. Listen, enraptured, as the singer dishes a frankly heart-warming amount of seasonal goodwill to all (okay most) men.

Each week someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chitchat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Derren Brown to justify his abiding love of Hoxton? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? Curious about Big Zuu’s Dishoom order? This is very much the pod for you.

