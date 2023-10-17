London
Ania Magliano
Photo: Ania Magliano / Time Out

‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ episode 11: Ania Magliano in Haggerston

She’s wry, she’s funny and she’s going to show editor Joe all around east London

Written by
Time Out London editors
Join us this week for a lovely jaunt around one of east London’s quieter bits. Editor Joe goes to meet the Official Spokesperson for Gen Z (our words, not hers), the writer and comedian Ania Magliano. Listen in as she tells decrepit Joe all about crafting the perfect Hinge profile, peer pressure veganism and the ingredients that make for a perfect WhatsApp group chat.  

Each week someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chitchat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Chloe Petts to justify her abiding love of Streatham? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

Sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

New episodes of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ are available every Tuesday. 

