Joe Mackertich
Picture: Jess Hand

‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ episode 3: Doc Brown in Kilburn

The rapper and comedian shows editor Joe the mean streets of north-west London

Written by
Time Out London editors
Time Out’s weekly podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ is emphatically back. And this week’s celebrity guide is none other than the fantastic writer and performer Doc Brown, who you might also know as Ben Bailey Smith. Tune in to hear the great man drag Joe up and down the Kilburn High Road, taking in derelict cinemas, tattoo parlours and many pints of Guinness along the way.

Each week someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chit-chat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Chloe Petts to justify her abiding love of Streatham? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

Sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

New episodes of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ are available every Tuesday. 

