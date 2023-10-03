We are back south of the river, and this week Joe is hanging out with the fantastic, uncompromising, unmistakable Fern Brady. The comedian and writer shows Joe around the windy streets of Catford, sharing stories about yummy mums, phone calls from James Norton and haunted bedrooms. Plus, proof that it is possible to ‘roast’ a man in four seconds.

Each week someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chitchat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Chloe Petts to justify her abiding love of Streatham? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

