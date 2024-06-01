London
Timeout

M&S Food store in England
Photograph: WD Stock Photos / Shutterstock.com

M&S is opening two brand-new food halls in London

The supermarket chain is also upgrading five stores in the capital

Josette Punter-Thomas
Written by
Josette Punter-Thomas
M&S has a special place in Brits’ hearts, old and young. From sweetie staple Percy Pigs and Colin the Caterpillar being centre stage at most parties to the chain’s bougie meal deals, it’s not hard to see why Marks and Sparks is so beloved. 

And now we have some exceptionally exciting news for London-based M&S stans. It’s been revealed by the supermarket giant that the capital will be blessed with the arrival of not one but two new M&S food halls. 

The market style food halls are set to open at Friern Bridge Retail Park (which is in Barnet, north London) and Sidcup (southeast London). 

And that isn’t all. M&S apparently wants to spend a whopping £30 million upgrading other branches in the capital. Outlets in Chancery Lane, Teddington, Blackheath and Islington will all be getting glowed-up with stuff like bigger in-store bakeries and ‘click-and-collect’ facilities. The tension between us and those flashy new bakery sections is palpable. 

In total, 25 M&S branches across the UK will receive upgrades. They’ll all be spruced up by summer 2024 – except for the Islington one, which will be completed by early 2025. The Sidcup food hall is on track to open on June 19 and the Friern Bridge one will open in August.

Time Out and M&S

From store openings to closures, we at Time Out keep up to date with M&S up and down the UK. Check out these alternative designs for the chain’s iconic Marble Arch store and read about the closure of a south London Marks and Sparks that is over 100 years old. 

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

