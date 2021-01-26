Make Pornstar Martinis at home with a new kit from the cocktail's actual creator

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times.

It’s the UK’s number one cocktail, the pinnacle party drink (served with a shot of prosecco on the side) and the first thing ordered at the bar on any given episode of ‘First Dates’. But despite those very impressive vital statistics, it’s likely your Pornstar Martini intake has plummeted since the doors to bars were shut. Since it’s exactly the kind of drink to put a smile on your face, maybe it’s time to mix it for yourself. For rookies at making the passionfruit bevvy, what better way to school yourself than with a kit conceived by the same brilliant London mind that created the cocktail in the first place?

Londoner and mixologist Douglas Ankrah’s ‘original’ kit has enough ingredients to make two Pornstar cocktails. You’ll need a shaker, a strainer and some ice in your arsenal – plus, you’ll need to provide the obligatory shot of fizz on the side. But all the other components are there, including a potently sweet miniature of fruity syrup and a pot of vanilla sugar.

The fun is in the making – and you can follow along with a video of Ankrah on the website once you’ve purchased a pack – but the sweet, bright-orange results are just as grin-inducing. It’s exactly the kind of pick-me-up we need right now – until we can get down the bar for the real thing, of course. £24.99, available here.

