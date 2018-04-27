  • News
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Mamma Mia, here they go again... ABBA HAVE REFORMED!

By Samantha Willis Posted: Friday April 27 2018, 1:01pm

Mamma Mia, here they go again... ABBA HAVE REFORMED!

Okay, Abba are officially back and my, oh my, just how much we've missed them. We only just got sent a short statement a few minutes ago, but the main points seem to be as follows:

– They have two new songs, one of which is called 'I Still Have Faith In You'. They will perform during an NBC/BBC televised special this December.

– Yes, that's right... we might have to wait all the way up to DECEMBER!?!

– There's no new photograph.

– You can read the full statement below:

❤️

A post shared by @ abbaofficial on

That's all, folks.

But if you can't wait it out until winter, why not hang out with the Super Troopers at Southbank Centre

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest