Mamma Mia, here they go again... ABBA HAVE REFORMED!

Okay, Abba are officially back and my, oh my, just how much we've missed them. We only just got sent a short statement a few minutes ago, but the main points seem to be as follows:
– They have two new songs, one of which is called 'I Still Have Faith In You'. They will perform during an NBC/BBC televised special this December.
– Yes, that's right... we might have to wait all the way up to DECEMBER!?!
– There's no new photograph.
– You can read the full statement below:
That's all, folks.
But if you can't wait it out until winter, why not hang out with the Super Troopers at Southbank Centre.
