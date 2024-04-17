London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
restaurant interior with lots of greenery
Loic Salan

Marco Pierre White’s abandoned restaurant overtaken by squatters

The Met police removed over 400 squatters occupying the empty Leicester Square building

Camille Bavera
Written by
Camille Bavera
Advertising

Once upon a time in the 1970’s, Time Out published a field guide for squatting in London containing the how-to’s, best spots, and general know-how for surviving with little to no income. Although no up-to-date guide exists, it doesn’t look like London’s occupier population needs any help finding trendy places to take up residence. The latest of which is Marco Pierre White’s vacant restaurant in Leicester Square.

White’s 300-seater restaurant, called ‘Mr. White’ (surprise, surprise) was opened in 2021, and served pizza, steak and gin. Although the building was recently refurbished for £1.5 million, it closed unexpectedly at the start of this year and never re-opened. Prices ranged from £8.50 for bowls of salad up to £20 for sizzling steaks. Today there are 400 occupiers taking over five floors of empty space.

The squatters were first noticed by the manager of the neighbouring fast-food restaurant, Jollibee’s, who saw rubbish piled at the back entrance to Mr. White’s. She then reported the situation to the Westminster City Council, who contacted the Met police. 

‘The council regularly visits us. When they were here last week I told them they need to look into Mr White’s because it is causing us some trouble,’ said Jollibee’s Ellen Leyco‘[The council] said they were occupying all the floors and they were illegal. Many are homeless and they are leaving a mess out the back.’ The occupiers have been removed, and the empty restaurant is now once again vacant, but with additional padlocks.

This news is the latest in a string of squatter news, following the occupation of Gordon Ramsey’s gastropub by Regent’s Park. Ramsey is White’s former apprentice, and it now seems that the student and master are learning the same lesson: if your restaurant is vacant, chances are it won’t stay that way once word gets out. 

ICYMI: London has been named one of the best cities for coffee

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Milton Jones in Richmond is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.