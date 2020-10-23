Marcus Rashford is helping feed London’s children

[title]
One of the most heartwarming stories of these difficult months has been spearheaded by footballer and national hero Marcus Rashford. His ongoing campaign to make sure that the austerity caused by the pandemic doesn’t deprive children of a square meal has gathered pace, with numerous local authorities lending their support – and some for next week’s half-term.
‘This is not politics, this is humanity,’ tweeted Rashford, who has fought to keep his campaign apolitical. His message is that six months of lockdown has left children from families living below the poverty line short of basic needs – and that urgent help is needed to fill the gap over the half-term break.
A parliamentary motion to provide 1.4 million disadvantaged children with food vouchers was defeated this week, but local authorities and businesses around the country have stepped in to lend their support. The London councils that will be providing vouchers or meals are listed below.
Greenwich Council:
‘Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half-term. Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know,’ Rashford tweeted on Thursday night.
Follow or contribute to the campaign on Twitter via the hashtag #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY. You can also donate to FareShare London here.
