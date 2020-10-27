Child food poverty in London: where to find help with half-term meals

One of the most heartwarming stories of these difficult months has been spearheaded by footballer and national hero Marcus Rashford. His ongoing campaign to make sure that the austerity caused by the pandemic doesn’t deprive children of a square meal has gathered pace, with numerous local authorities lending their support – and some for this week’s half-term.



‘This is not politics, this is humanity,’ tweeted Rashford, who has fought to keep his campaign apolitical. His message is that six months of lockdown has left children from families living below the poverty line short of basic needs – and that urgent help is needed to fill the gap over the half-term break.

A parliamentary motion to provide 1.4 million disadvantaged children with food vouchers was defeated last week, but local authorities and businesses around the country have stepped in to lend their support. The London councils that will be providing vouchers or meals are listed below.

Brent Council:

We will provide a £15 food voucher to parents of eligible children this half term.



No child should have to go hungry and we are proud to support @MarcusRashford. #EndChildFoodPovertyhttps://t.co/LUfpo3Ipvb pic.twitter.com/vtphzpO8E2 — Brent Council (@Brent_Council) October 23, 2020





Greenwich Council:



Although the government aren’t providing free school meals for kids during school holidays, we’re still offering support. We’re serving free, nutritious meals to kids this #halfterm. Find the nearest location and times near you here https://t.co/Yoi0Ej7yUx #FreeSchoolMeals pic.twitter.com/fkL066XIle — Royal Greenwich (@Royal_Greenwich) October 23, 2020





Hackney Council:

No child should go hungry this-half term.



We're proud to support @MarcusRashford's campaign, and we'll step in where the Government has stepped out.



Details for families on how to access vouchers 👇#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTYhttps://t.co/h6KWrzUIcf — Hackney Council (@hackneycouncil) October 23, 2020

Hammersmith & Fulham Council: