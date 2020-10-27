LondonChange city
Marcus Rashford MBE
Photograph: Mark Waugh Manchester Press Photography Ltd

Marcus Rashford is helping feed London’s children

Child food poverty in London: where to find help with half-term meals

By
Phil de Semlyen
One of the most heartwarming stories of these difficult months has been spearheaded by footballer and national hero Marcus Rashford. His ongoing campaign to make sure that the austerity caused by the pandemic doesn’t deprive children of a square meal has gathered pace, with numerous local authorities lending their support – and some for this week’s half-term. 

‘This is not politics, this is humanity,’ tweeted Rashford, who has fought to keep his campaign apolitical. His message is that six months of lockdown has left children from families living below the poverty line short of basic needs – and that urgent help is needed to fill the gap over the half-term break.

A parliamentary motion to provide 1.4 million disadvantaged children with food vouchers was defeated last week, but local authorities and businesses around the country have stepped in to lend their support. The London councils that will be providing vouchers or meals are listed below.

Brent Council:



Greenwich Council:


Hackney Council:
Hammersmith & Fulham Council:

Lambeth Council:
Redbridge Council:


Richmond Council:
Southwark Council:


Hounslow Council


And these brilliant London businesses are stepping up to supply fresh meals and packed lunches this week, too: 






















View this post on Instagram

No questions asked just come and pick up a free kids packed lunch... #freeschoolmeals #endchildpoverty

A post shared by The Duke of Richmond (@thedukeofrichmond) on

‘Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half-term. Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know,’ Rashford tweeted on Thursday night. 

Follow or contribute to the campaign on Twitter via the hashtag #ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY. You can also donate to FareShare London here.

Shelter to put on the ‘UK’s biggest virtual carol concert’ this Christmas.

Bonfire Night is pretty much cancelled in London.

