‘Pinter at the Pinter’ is Jamie Lloyd’s star-studded celebration of the one-act plays of the late Harold Pinter – it will run at the eponymous theatre for six months, and includes a host of big names, from Paapa Essiedu to the actual Danny Dyer.

Now the great Mark Rylance joins the cast, for two performances only on October 2 and 4, as special bonus content before the quadruple bill of ‘One for the Road’, ‘New World Order’, ‘Mountain Language’ and ‘Ashes to Ashes’.

He won’t be performing a play, but reading Pinter’s scabrous 2005 Nobel Prize of Literature lecture, ‘Art, Truth & Politics’, in which the great playwright segued from an explanation of his oft-inscrutable writing to a full-on assault on what he considered the manipulation of truth that had led to the Iraq War.

Rylance will be on at 6pm, and the performance can be attended by anybody holding a ticket for the ‘main’ 7.30pm show, which are still available from the show’s official website.

The two shows are a fundraiser for Stop the War, and £10 from each ticket will be donated to the charity.

‘Pinter at the Pinter’ is at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Sep 6-Feb 23.