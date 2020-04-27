Martin Parr, Juergen Teller and more are selling prints for £100 to support food banks

From today (Monday April 27) there is an amazing one-off opportunity to buy a print by a world-famous photographer for a knock-down price. Big names such as Martin Parr, Juergen Teller, Jeremy Deller, Elaine Constantine, Derek Ridgers, Charlotte Wales, Rosie Marks and many others are participating. All the prints measure 8" by 11" and cost £100 (plus modest postage).

The initiative has been put together to raise funds for the Trussell Trust, a charity which runs 1,200 of the UK’s 1,800 food banks. These vital resources have seen unprecedented demand over the last few weeks, with a 300 percent increase in usage compared to this time last year. They help feed some of our city’s most desperately poor and vulnerable families and are all the more necessary right now. All the money generated by the sale will go to the trust.

So, do yourself a favour, fork out a bit of cash, do some good and get a genuinely great piece of art that will remind you what a decent human person you are every time you look at it and/or brag about it to visitors (remember them?).

See all the photographs on sale and purchase them here. Sale runs Mon Apr 27-Wed May 6. Photographs £100 each (plus £5 postage).

