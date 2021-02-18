LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Maybe mindful creative writing is the lockdown hobby you've been missing all this time?

Get your best pens out, everybody

By
Kate Lloyd
Advertising

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times. 

You know what’s nice? Writing things. Whether it’s scrawling horrible stuff about your annoying neighbours in your diary or penning a 45-minute spoken word poem about your pet hamster – doing some writing will always make you feel a bit better.

That’s why we’re excited to hear about the Creative Writing Breakfast Club run by London-based poet and performer Laurie Bolger. They’ve worked with everyone from Glastonbury to the Royal Albert Hall to Sky before, as well as running workshops for wannabe writers too. Now they’ve brought them online.

Launched in lockdown, Creative Writing Breakfast Club runs every Sunday morning. The sessions cost £10 – with donations from that going to charities like Choose Love, Trussell Trust and Mind. You can expect each one to run you through different exercises to get your creative juices flowing. Take this week's where you'll do a series of speed-focused challenges to boost mindfulness and beat self doubt.

Read more from our One Good Thing to Do Today series

The best walks in London

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.