Maybe mindful creative writing is the lockdown hobby you've been missing all this time?

Get your best pens out, everybody

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times.

You know what’s nice? Writing things. Whether it’s scrawling horrible stuff about your annoying neighbours in your diary or penning a 45-minute spoken word poem about your pet hamster – doing some writing will always make you feel a bit better.

That’s why we’re excited to hear about the Creative Writing Breakfast Club run by London-based poet and performer Laurie Bolger. They’ve worked with everyone from Glastonbury to the Royal Albert Hall to Sky before, as well as running workshops for wannabe writers too. Now they’ve brought them online.

Launched in lockdown, Creative Writing Breakfast Club runs every Sunday morning. The sessions cost £10 – with donations from that going to charities like Choose Love, Trussell Trust and Mind. You can expect each one to run you through different exercises to get your creative juices flowing. Take this week's where you'll do a series of speed-focused challenges to boost mindfulness and beat self doubt.

Read more from our One Good Thing to Do Today series.

The best walks in London.