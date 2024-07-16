Subscribe
Megan Thee Stallion at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

There’s still a chance to get tickets for the rapper‘s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ show in London

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
Contributing writer
Megan Thee Stallion on the red carpet
Photograph: DFree / Shutterstock.com
From rats to brats, the ‘hot girl summer’ slogan of 2019 has spawned a long, looong list of types of ‘girl summers’. It has become so engrained in social media speak that you may have forgotten that Megan Thee Stallion was the woman who started it all. 

And now, five years after the phrase was coined, the U.S. rapper is bringing her ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ to London’s O2 Arena. Expect spectacular live renditions of ‘Savage’ and ‘WAP’ alongside some newer stuff from her latest album Megan.

If you’ve got tickets or hoping to snag some last minute, here’s everything you need to know about tomorrow’s show. 

When is Megan Thee Stallion playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Meg will be playing the O2 in Greenwich on Wednesday July 17 2024

What time do doors open and close?

Doors to the O2 will open at 6.30pm. The venue has a curfew of 11pm on weekdays, so the show will have to end by then. 

What time will Megan come on stage?

We can’t tell you for sure, but most previous shows have seen Megan start her performance at around 9.30pm. 

What is the setlist? 

Based on Setlist.fm, the show is likely to go something like this: 

  1. Hiss
  2. Ungrateful
  3. Thot Sh*t
  4. Freak Nasty
  5. Megan's Piano
  6. Gift & a Curse
  7. Hot Girl
  8. Kitty Kat
  9. Cobra
  10. Plan B
  11. Cognac Queen
  12. Big Ole Freak
  13. Girls in the Hood
  14. Boa
  15. Sex Talk
  16. Eat It
  17. What’s New
  18. Captain Hook
  19. Southside Forever Freestyle
  20. Ride or Die (Interlude)
  21. Pop It
  22. Wanna Be (with GloRilla)
  23. WAP
  24. NDA
  25. Don’t Stop
  26. Stalli Freestyle
  27. Cash Sh*t
  28. Body
  29. Savage

Who is the support act for the ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’?

Megan has invited Ms Banks, a south London-based rapper, to be her support act during the European and UK leg of the tour. 

Is the show sold out?

Not yet! There are still tickets up for grabs on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between £42 and £294. 

