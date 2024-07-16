Megan Thee Stallion at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

From rats to brats, the ‘hot girl summer’ slogan of 2019 has spawned a long, looong list of types of ‘girl summers’. It has become so engrained in social media speak that you may have forgotten that Megan Thee Stallion was the woman who started it all.

And now, five years after the phrase was coined, the U.S. rapper is bringing her ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ to London’s O2 Arena. Expect spectacular live renditions of ‘Savage’ and ‘WAP’ alongside some newer stuff from her latest album Megan.

If you’ve got tickets or hoping to snag some last minute, here’s everything you need to know about tomorrow’s show.

When is Megan Thee Stallion playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Meg will be playing the O2 in Greenwich on Wednesday July 17 2024.

What time do doors open and close?

Doors to the O2 will open at 6.30pm. The venue has a curfew of 11pm on weekdays, so the show will have to end by then.

What time will Megan come on stage?

We can’t tell you for sure, but most previous shows have seen Megan start her performance at around 9.30pm.

What is the setlist?

Based on Setlist.fm, the show is likely to go something like this:

Hiss Ungrateful Thot Sh*t Freak Nasty Megan's Piano Gift & a Curse Hot Girl Kitty Kat Cobra Plan B Cognac Queen Big Ole Freak Girls in the Hood Boa Sex Talk Eat It What’s New Captain Hook Southside Forever Freestyle Ride or Die (Interlude) Pop It Wanna Be (with GloRilla) WAP NDA Don’t Stop Stalli Freestyle Cash Sh*t Body Savage

Who is the support act for the ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’?

Megan has invited Ms Banks, a south London-based rapper, to be her support act during the European and UK leg of the tour.

Is the show sold out?

Not yet! There are still tickets up for grabs on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between £42 and £294.

