Something in the air? That’ll be the Taurid meteor shower. Caused by a comet called ​​Encke – an extremely cute name for a comet we think you’ll agree – there are two parts to the comet’s stream, and here in the UK we’re treated to the North Taurids, which can be seen from October 20 to December 10.

They’re peaking tonight (November 12), so this evening’s your best chance to see their slow and long moving shower – especially if the clouds shift – with approximately ten meteors per hour, as well as the occasional orange fireball. Whoa.

You also might have to pull an all-nighter for the best chance of spotting them, though. Talking to BBC Science Focus, University of Bath’s head of astrophysics, Professor Carole Mundell said: ‘They’ll appear to have come from the constellation of Taurus, which will rise high in the sky probably around midnight to 1.30am. However, these meteors will move slowly across the sky, and you should be able to see them between midnight and 5am.’

Seeing as they move so damn slowly, when they do show up, you should have no trouble spotting them. There’s no need for binoculars, either. When these big burning boys are in town you’ll know about it, that’s for sure.

‘The Taurids burn a yellowish-orange across the sky,’ said Mundell. ‘And, in fact, the biggest fragments might even be responsible for some of the spectacular fireballs that people are increasingly seeing. These are fragments will then burn a bit more spectacularly.’

Find yourself the darkest place you can with a good view of the horizon for optimal viewing. So, Oxford Street at 1am is probably not your best bet. Head to the suburbs for the best sightlines – see, we knew they were good for something.

