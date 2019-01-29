Mighty Hoopla festival is back and the line-up is more poptastic than ever

Now in its third year, Mighty Hoopla has firmly established itself as London’s biggest pure pop festival – it’s kind of a cool, modern take on Party in the Park (RIP), but with an added dash of LGBT+ fabulousness.

The first batch of acts for this year’s event has just been announced, and it's not exactly lacking in bangers. Legendary girlbands All Saints and Bananarama will wow the crowds at Brockwell Park on June 8, joined by Liberty X, Samantha Mumba, Jamelia and cult Swedish pop artist Tove Lo. Even more acts, including the headliner, will be announced in the coming weeks.

But as ever, these time-honoured pop icons are only part of Mighty Hoopla’s glittery, anything-goes package. This year’s event will also welcome an array of top club nights and venues including Sink the Pink, Guilty Pleasures, Massaoke, The Cocoa Butter Club, Hungama, We Love Pop, Pluma, U OK Hun?, The Chateau and The Grand.

Although Mighty Hoopla is returning to south London’s Brockwell Park for a second consecutive year (subject to licence), it’s worth noting that this year’s festival takes place on a Saturday rather than a Sunday for the first time. So, just as Liberty X will command, you'll be able to let go just a little bit more...

Mighty Hoopla is at Brockwell Park on June 8. Tickets are available from www.mightyhoopla.com.

