More Jamie Oliver restaurants are about to close

Tough times for the man who took away our Turkey Twizzlers. Last week, the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group issued a statement suggesting that more closures of Jamie’s Italian are in the works: ‘The Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group can confirm it is exploring plans to restructure its Jamie’s Italian restaurant estate in the UK, to ensure the business is in good shape for the future.’ It has been reported that the Soho and Kingston restaurants are likely to be among 12 branches set to go.

Last year saw the closure of several branches of the high street Italian, cutting the number of its restaurants in the UK from 42 to 36, with the group posting a £9.9 million loss last year. The company said a ‘tough market’ caused by Brexit had intensified financial pressures. A shame. Their prawn linguine is excellent.

