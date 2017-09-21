London's best Italian restaurants
From rustic plates of pasta to finely crafted regional specialities
From crusty sourdough pizzas to Venetian small plates, hearty plates of pasta and finely crafted regional specialities drawn from the rustic south or fashion-conscious north, London’s best Italian restaurants offer something to suit every occasion. Cast your eyes below for our list of the city’s best.
Arthur Hooper's
Venue says: “Weekend brunches are now on the menu!”
If not everyone in your group is in the Market (sorry) for a full-on Italian offensive, then this modern European restaurant with a ‘mamma mia’ accent is a good bet: Brit and French cheeses and charcuterie, and the likes of yoghurt-drizzled lamb and bulgur meatballs, broaden the menu’s appeal. That said, to leave here without ordering mouth-watering Italian dishes such as the salsa verde-topped carpaccio, the clams in ’nduja-laced broth, or the paccheri with slow-braised beef ragù, would be a serious error.
Artusi
They say a Waitrose setting up on your street is a ker-ching moment for homeowners, so God only knows what the arrival of Artusi did to house prices on the then semi-gentrified Bellenden Road. This honest-to-goodness Italian is just about the most perfect local restaurant you can imagine: cool without being pretentious; brilliant value despite its sky-high quality; with a concise, market-led menu that offers constantly changing seasonal dishes – from homemade linguine in pungent wild-garlic sauce to ricotta-and rhubarb-filled cannoli.
Bocca di Lupo
The buzz is as important as the food at Jacob Kenedy and Victor Hugo’s enduringly popular Soho Italian. Dine at the bar for a fun night – if you’re by the window, it’s the perfect perch from which to watch your favourite actresses swan past. Specialities from all 20 of Italy’s regions make up the menu; staff reassuringly affirm, ‘It’s sooo good,’ to virtually everything you order – and they’re mostly right. We have particularly fond memories of a deep-fried mix of Venetian-style calamari, prawns and lemon, as well as the fried olives, decadently stuffed with pork and veal.
Bombetta
It’s too late for upmarket Snaresbrook to turn hipster, but its residents can still enjoy a hip meal out. Bombetta delivers this via a décor of scuffed walls, neon signage and Banksy-inspired modern art, and a signature dish that channels Dalston dude food like nobody’s business: bombetta, a Puglian delicacy of meat wrapped around cheese and bound with more meat. The good news? That’s just one draw in an on-trend small plates menu of lovingly updated classics. Buonissimo!
Chucs Restaurant & Café
Venue says: “Now that the sun is out, come and enjoy some fantastic Italian food at Chucs!”
If you happen to own a mansion in this part of town, you’ll love this chic Italian; if not, you’ll be panicking about the bill before you bite into your first crudité. Yes, Chucs is blummin’ expensive. But, for your money you get solicitous Mr Ripley-esque staff (in style, not homicidal tendencies…) and classic Italian dishes made with love and skill – plus the chance to shop the look of fellow diners as you exit via the adjoining boutique.
Emilia’s Crafted Pasta
What Franco Manca did for pizzas, this cute-as-a-button pasta specialist is doing for Italy’s other carb of choice – anyone who swoons with joy before a plate of spag bol should not miss this place. The short menu of seven star dishes lets the quality of the ingredients speak for itself: the pasta is handmade on-site each morning and dressed with, say, salmon carbonara, proper pesto or slow-cooked, béchamel-laced ragù. A handful of antipasti and sides, plus wallet-friendly wines, add to its charm.
Fucina
Taken on looks alone, this showy restaurant (a stablemate of Nobu and Chotto Matte) is the equivalent of a Moschino-stamped jumpsuit – its look-at-me interiors (undulating ceiling, bandage chairs, black walls inset with lights that recall Nespresso machines) will not suit everyone’s taste. The food, then, is relatively toned down (apart from the prices): a procession of luxed-up Italian staples, from truffle-topped pizza (£34.50) to short-rib lasagne (£21.50), plus star-turns from the kitchen’s ‘fucina’ micro-furnace. Dress in your best Donatella pout (and forgiving clothes).
Fumo
The San Carlo restaurant group is very good at several things: conjuring up expensive, scene-y dining rooms; creating enough buzz in them that they fill nightly with fashionable sorts; and serving a huge selection of Italian dishes whose quality-to-price ratio is completely skewed in diners’ favour. Here in Covent Garden, Fumo’s small plates menu is laden with high-rolling ingredients – truffle shavings crop up here, there and everywhere – while remaining commendably accessible. Great for pre-theatre snacks or a casual date.
Il Cudega
Venue says: “Recently rated four stars by Fay Mashler at the Evening Standard.”
With its inexpensive black-and-white decor, mouth-watering wine list and deli counter of top-quality, organically produced cheeses, meats and wines from Lombardy, Il Cudega – an unassuming Italian opened underneath London Fields’ railway arches by two lifelong friends from that region – is all about simple pleasures. Open mainly during the day (and 6pm-10.30pm Wed-Sat), this tiny, affordable spot is the perfect drop-in for a chat, a glass of wine, a generous heap of mixed charcuterie and a fortifying espresso.
Lardo
Hackney locals love Lardo for its pared-back style, friendly staff and excellent Italian small plates. Fittingly for a restaurant named after the cured back fat of a pig, charcuterie is a speciality: try the excellent, paper-thin fennel-pollen salami along with your antipasti, or sample the eponymous lardo on a crisp-based pizza alongside gorgonzola, basil and walnuts. Small plates of homemade pasta with daily changing sauces are another highlight: sit up at the bar to watch the chefs prepare your order.
Papagones on Stroud Green Road, N4. Always packed, always brilliant service, always fantastic, tasty, reasonably-priced food. Their pizzas are the shit!
Il Mirto in East Dulwich. A small, independently-run casual restaurant with a Sardinian focus. As well as great pizza and pasta dishes, they also have a number of delectable specials, like wild boar tagliatelle - which are to die for. And all very reasonably priced.
Best restaurant you will ever find in London: Ciao Bella on Lambs Conduit street - very cheap, food tastes amazing, has plenty of outside seating and amazing atmosphere. Best Italian restaurant I have ever been to!
Very disappointing sub-standard Italian food.Has the patron learned nothing, offering parmesan already ground up, decanted from a small supermarket container to top an uninspiring soupy bolognese sauce?. Why were my wife's prawns cooked in a mix of olive oil and water then no bread offered for mopping up? Why were the calamari rings leaking grease? A shame, it reminded me of English Italian food 30 or more years ago, but today there's no excuse.The restaurant was empty; taste travels fast, and unless a new chef is brought in, and a patron who takes more pride in what he is offering, this place is doomed.
17 Air Street restaurant Been eating at this,apparently new Italian cute little restaurant in Soho and i was surprised that is not mentioned anywhere on internet. We had such an authentic dinner .The staff made us feel part of the team even if the place was so busy.Lovely italian jazz was playing on cd . I had fritto misto and tasted like i was in the Amalfi coast.My wife had the gnocchi with fresh truffle.Simply delicious ....hope this will help this people and this place to be a little bit famous. Mario
Also great italian food to be had in the alternative dining scene in London. The 7th floor suppers are the mastgers on Melba. http://melba.co/feasts/217