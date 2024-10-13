Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees at London’s O2 Arena: start time, tickets and what you need to know

Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees’s spectacular co-headlining tour, which was announced back in June, looks set to come to London at the start of this week. Promising plenty of hits from classic records The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (by Ms. Lauryn Hill) and The Score (by the Fugees), the shows look very special indeed.

And even more special is that the UK leg of the Miseducation Anniversary Tour is happening at all. The August US dates on the same tour were cancelled, and the Fugees’ Pras Michél apparently isn’t taking part in the UK leg. Hill and the Fugees have so far already played Cardiff and Manchester, so things are definitely up and running.

Looking forward to seeing two of the best albums of the ’90s live and in the flesh? Here’s everything you need to know Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees’s London show this week.

Date

Ms. Lauryn Hill and The Fugees are set to play Greenwich’s O2 Arena on Monday October 14 2024.

Timings

Doors open at 6.30pm. Set timings for both acts haven’t been confirmed, which is probably for the best. Hill in particular has previously had a rep for being a bit, er, loose with her timings. It’ll all wrap up by 11pm, which is the O2’s curfew.

In Cardiff, Hill apparently came on ‘a few minutes after nine’, and Wyclef Jean joined later for the Fugees set.

Setlist

This is what was played by Hill and the Fugees in Cardiff, according to Setlist.fm.

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Everything Is Everything When It Hurts So Bad Ex-Factor Final Hour Lost Ones To Zion Best of Me (Zion cover) Nothing Even Matters Can’t Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli cover) I Used to Love Him Forgive Them Father The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Doo Wop (That Thing)

The Fugees

Vocab How Many Mics Zealots The Score No Woman, No Cry (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover) Killing Me Softly With His Song (Lori Lieberman cover) Ready or Not Fu-Gee-La Praise Jah in the Moonlight (YG Marley cover)

Support acts for the tour

Support comes from YG Marley, Hill’s son.

Tickets

There are some tickets still available. On AXS they start from around £75, while on Ticketmaster there are fewer options starting from around £130.

Reviews for the tour so far

So far, the tour has received some stellar reviews. The Irish Times gave the Dublin show four stars with the headline ‘everything fans hoped for in a great show combining soul and power’.

The Guardian’s Huw Baines, meanwhile, said that at the Cardiff gig ‘Hill has an almost mythic power’ and that ‘her vision for her solo work is ever-changing and exploratory, but she also delights in playing the hits’.

