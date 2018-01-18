Nando’s has opened a recording studio you can eat in

Nando’s now has a recording studio in its Soho branch, and you can even eat in it. It’s free to use, full of proper recording equipment, and designed to attract London’s next generation of music-makers. A spokesperson for the chain commented: ‘Some of the best ideas have started over peri-peri (or so we’re told), so we’re looking forward to hearing what happens when we bring together chicken and tunes!’

We called up, and apparently the studio has actually been open since October, and yes, you definitely can eat your chicken inside it. We wouldn’t trust ourselves with the sauce and that laptop, though. (Side note: if you look very, very closely, and you can see actually see a Nando’s logo on that guy’s headphones).

Nando’s recording studio is at its Soho branch, 10 Frith St, W1D 3JF.

