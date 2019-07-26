Nando’s is launching a summer pop-up where you can make your own peri-peri sauce

What’s all the fuss?

Nando’s has transcended its cheekiness by launching a summer pop-up space in Shoreditch, where it’ll be serving up its own take on brunch, which sounds… interesting.

So, erm, peri-peri sauce for breakfast, then?

Yep. Currently, you only get the breakfast at the Nando’s in Gatwick Airport or in the surroundings of Cobham Services, where you can munch peri-salted eggs while gazing out on to the M25. With this pop-up, you can head to east London for chicken sausage, eggs and portobello mushroom slathered in effulgent orange ooze. There’s a vegan breakfast too, called Avo Bit of That… on Toast.

Anything going on (apart from the chicken sausage)?

The chicken-slingers are turning up the Peri-O-Meter to ‘hits the spot without scalding your tonsils’ with a mixed bag of events. Learn to make chocolate cake using Perinaise sauce with ‘Bake Off’ presenter Liam Charles (£5), catch a gig with rapper Kojo Funds and DJ duo Bossy LDN or join a dance class with Sherrie Silver (the choreographer behind Childish Gambino’s moves in ‘This Is America’).

Anything else I need to know?

There’ll be a free carnival-themed day party with hair-braiding, T-shirt printing, tie-dye workshops and music curated by Peckham’s Wavey Garms. Oh, and west London grime MC Big Zuu will be running a workshop on ‘how to make your own peri-peri sauce’.

Will I get a Nando’s Black Card out of it, though?

Afraid not. Those are reserved for the elite. And Ed Sheeran.

The Yard, 89½ Worship St. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Aug 1-Sun Aug 4, Aug 8-11, Aug 15-18. Prices vary. Find out more here.

Too hot for chicken? Here’s how to cool off in London