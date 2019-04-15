Neck English sparkling wine in London’s wisteria-filled secret garden

Enter this secret garden through a wrought-iron gate and you’ll be met with English fizz and a cascading floral canopy.

Opening its gates at the end of May, the Nyetimber Secret Garden will take over the Rosewood London hotel’s Edwardian courtyard for the duration of the summer. The hotel is teaming up with English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber to serve its classic cuvée, rosé and demi-sec in pretty little booths beneath dangling wisteria.

As well as ordering lunch and dinner items from Holborn Dining Room to pair with your fizz, for the first time, you'll also be able to order breakfast to the terrace. We’re not sure how they’ll keep petals from floating down into your eggs royale, but either way – wine and wisteria sounds like a winning combo.

Enjoy Nyetimber’s Secret Garden at Rosewood London, 252 High Holborn, WC1X 7EN between May 31 and Sep 29.

Look for more bloomin’ beautiful places to drink? Check out our list of London’s best blossom-filled bars.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.