New cookbook ‘Community Comfort’ is raising funds for BAME Covid victims

The cookbook features more than 100 recipes from Black, Asian and minority ethnic chefs

London writer, photographer and activist Riaz Phillips (pictured above) has launched a community cookbook to raise funds for bereaved families from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds who’ve been affected by Covid.

‘Community Comfort’ features more than 100 recipes contributed by British cooks from migrant backgrounds, including founder of Islington restaurant 12:51 James Cochran, ‘The Great British Bake Off’ contestants Ruby Tandoh, Selasi Gbormittah and Benjamina Ebuehi and London restaurant group The Cinnamon Collection’s Vivek Singh, as well as a recipe from Phillips himself.

Launched yesterday (July 9), the book is available to download for a minimum donation of £10. It’s already raised £15k and the book has been downloaded more than 1,000 times. All funds will go towards the Majonzi Covid-19 Bereavement Fund in collaboration with the Ubele Initiative, which was set up by Windrush campaigner Patrick Vernon.

Figures from the Public Health England review show that the risks of Covid are higher for those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups. Phillips was inspired to create this cookbook in response.

He said: ‘For people in our communities and migrant backgrounds, food is our colour when our voices don’t always get heard, so I gathered all these recipes in hope that they might speak to you and bring you some comfort whilst contributing something back to a community that has so been affected, proportionately more so, in the UK.’

‘Community Comfort’ is available for download here.

