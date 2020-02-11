Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right New festival Waterworks is coming to Leyton and it looks excellent
News / Music

New festival Waterworks is coming to Leyton and it looks excellent

By Oliver Keens Posted: Tuesday February 11 2020, 12:41pm

PHOTO Jake Davis
PHOTO Jake Davis

Exciting one-day festival alert! You might wonder what’s with the picture of an empty field? Well, it’s the site of a bold new festival from the people behind Percolate and Love International that’s coming to Leyton in August. It’s called Waterworks and, apart from having the cream of dance music like Andrew Weatherall, Ben UFO, Sherelle and more playing, it looks like a really interesting development in the city’s festival scene. 

The field in question is set around an enclosed and secluded nature spot next to Lee Valley Waterworks, which makes this a brand new site for a London festival (also big up Leyton, which hasn’t played host to many festivals to date). Rather than the traditional ‘main stage’ hierarchy that governs most festivals, Waterworks will run differently. Five equally sized stages, with a capacity of around 2,000 each, will host a wide variety of DJs – all representing the best of the incredibly fertile UK dance scene right now, with a few honorary Brit guests such as delirious ravemaker Eris Drew. There’s also talk of a much-needed upending of the order so that upcoming talent gets to play at peak times, which, again, we’re really really into. 

The first names announced really do represent the best of the UK across house, disco, techno, grime, bass and more: Pearson Sound, Objekt, Saoirse, Craig Richards, Novelist, Call Super and Shanti Celeste are just a handful, with more due. It looks like being hugely thrilling stuff – stay tuned for more announcements soon. 

Waterworks Festival takes place at Lee Valley Waterworks on Aug 22. Read more about London's best festivals hereAnd while we're here, let's look at some more pretty pictures of the site... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Oliver Keens 107 Posts

Oliver Keens has been the Music and Nightlife Editor of Time Out London since 2014.

Oliver covers the full extent of London's music and club scene every week in the magazine. Many people have turned up trying to be 'Oliver Keens' on guestlist's all over town. But there is actually only one (according to Facebook, at least). He's been a music journalist for over a decade, writing for a host of different titles including The Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and appearing on Radio 4 and BBC News as a commentator. He's interviewed Mick Jagger in his pants, drank Keith Richard's drink by mistake (never again), hung out in a car park with Blur long enough to get the right quote and was called a 'sweetheart' by Grace Jones. Away from work, Oliver also DJs in clubs, which helps him get a proper real-life feel for what music people actually like (as opposed to what they say they like).

Reach him at oliver.keens@timeout.com or connect with him on Insta @olikeens

Latest news

    More news