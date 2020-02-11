New festival Waterworks is coming to Leyton and it looks excellent

Exciting one-day festival alert! You might wonder what’s with the picture of an empty field? Well, it’s the site of a bold new festival from the people behind Percolate and Love International that’s coming to Leyton in August. It’s called Waterworks and, apart from having the cream of dance music like Andrew Weatherall, Ben UFO, Sherelle and more playing, it looks like a really interesting development in the city’s festival scene.

The field in question is set around an enclosed and secluded nature spot next to Lee Valley Waterworks, which makes this a brand new site for a London festival (also big up Leyton, which hasn’t played host to many festivals to date). Rather than the traditional ‘main stage’ hierarchy that governs most festivals, Waterworks will run differently. Five equally sized stages, with a capacity of around 2,000 each, will host a wide variety of DJs – all representing the best of the incredibly fertile UK dance scene right now, with a few honorary Brit guests such as delirious ravemaker Eris Drew. There’s also talk of a much-needed upending of the order so that upcoming talent gets to play at peak times, which, again, we’re really really into.

The first names announced really do represent the best of the UK across house, disco, techno, grime, bass and more: Pearson Sound, Objekt, Saoirse, Craig Richards, Novelist, Call Super and Shanti Celeste are just a handful, with more due. It looks like being hugely thrilling stuff – stay tuned for more announcements soon.

Waterworks Festival takes place at Lee Valley Waterworks on Aug 22.