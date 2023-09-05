New mobile ULEZ cameras are being rolled out across London

If you’re thinking about trying to get away with driving a non-ULEZ-compliant vehicle in London’s newly expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone, think again. Mayor Sadiq Khan has deployed a fleet of vans with ULEZ cameras to make sure cars and other vehicles are sticking to the rules.

Twenty electric vans with cameras will be driving around London and are expected to move to different boroughs on a day-to-day basis. Drivers whose vehicles don’t meet the emission standards or who refuse to pay the £12.50 a day charge could be caught by one of the 20 new cameras.

The new vans will be concentrated in areas that have less camera coverage or where there are no fixed cameras. They are likely to be positioned in areas with high levels of non-compliance, such as around Heathrow Airport.

TfL confirmed that the vans would be ‘clearly signposted’.

A TfL spokesperson said: ‘We have an extensive camera network which is sufficient to support the effective operation of the scheme. We have deployed some mobile units as part of the mix of cameras.

‘Anyone driving a non-compliant vehicle within the expanded zone will be detected, and we advise everyone to check whether their vehicle is compliant and to consider the various support that is available.’

Find out if your car is ULEZ-compliant on TfL’s website here.

