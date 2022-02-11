New Queen merch just dropped! Here are five must-cop pieces from the new collection

This year is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and to celebrate, Her Maj has treated us all to a drop of merch that’ll get royal family fans frothing. Here’s our review of five must-cop items worth queuing all night for.







Photograph: Harrods



Harrods’s Queen's Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag

Picture the scene: your mate walks into the club wearing Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh trainers. People are falling to the ground in awe and envy. But not for long, because you’re right behind him and you’re carrying Harrods’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag, hands down this season’s most exclusive collab. This Harrods x Her Maj masterwork has a sick crown graphic appearing alongside a Harrods logo against black backdrop. This drop will sell out fast: sprint to Harrods and pry one out of the hands of the nearest granny to make sure you get your fashion fix.



Harrods, £25

Photograph: Royal Collection Shop





Platinum Jubilee Limited Edition Pillbox Clock

Yup, we already know that the dopest place to stash your pills is in a porcelain pillbox. But imagine if you went one better, and whipped out a pillbox complete with an exquisite, artisan-crafted clock with 22-carat-gold detailing. Perfect for checking the time as you watch the sun start to rise.

Royal Collection Shop, £125

Photograph: Royal Collections





Platinum Jubilee Teacup and Saucer



With border decoration inspired by the embroidery on Queen Liz’s Purple Robe of Estate, sipping tea from this bone china cup is the closest you’ll ever get to enveloping yourself in royal regalia. Your friends will look on in unapologetic envy as you sip your brew, blinded by the reflections on its 22-carat-gold decorations.

Royal Collection Shop, £65

Photograph: Fortnum & Masons



‘Silken Favours’ Jubilee Silk Print Scarf

What’s better than a box-fresh silk scarf? Here’s another right royal collab to enjoy, this time with Fortnum & Mason. They’ve pulled it out the bag with this eau de nil and scarlet-coloured scarf, decked out with lions and unicorns plucked straight from the royal coat of arms. Perfect for mopping up your tears of joy at Her Maj’s remarkable longevity.

Fortnum & Mason, £150

Photograph: Historic Royal Palaces





Platinum Jubilee Imperial State Crown dated decoration

Earring? Medallion? Improvised knuckleduster? Use this metal decoration however you like, safe in the knowledge that it's the jewel in the crown of Her Maj's latest drop. Its hyper-luxe aesthetic features gold plate, purple enamel, crystal embellishments and a mouse-sized replica of the State Crown. Majestic.



Historic Royal Palaces, £40

