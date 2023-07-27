London
Noel Gallagher
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Noel Gallagher at Crystal Palace Park: timings, set list and everything you need to know

Gallagher and his High Flying Birds are headlining South Facing Festival this Friday

Written by
Olivia Kelly
Fans of bucket hats and Britpop, it’s time to get excited. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have had a run of gigs across the UK this summer and tomorrow night (Friday 28 July) it’s London’s turn to bask in their glory. They’ll be headlining South Facing Festival at Crystal Palace Park – and here is everything you need to know. 

When is Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Crystal Palace Park?

Tomorrow, Friday 28th July. 

What time do doors open? 

Doors are scheduled to open at 4pm, but all timings are subject to change. 

Who is supporting Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at Crystal Palace Park? 

The band will be joined by two support acts. Rising stars Everyone You Know will take to the stage first, followed by legendary ex-Smiths guitarist and songwriter Johnny Marr. 

What are the set times? 

Guest DJs will perform when doors open, from 4pm until 5.15pm. Everyone You Know will be onstage from then until 6pm and Johnny Marr will be performing an hourlong set from 6.45pm. 

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will grace the stage at 8.30pm and finish up before the park’s 10.30pm curfew. 

Any news on the setlist? 

Noel and the band played at Wollaton Park in Nottingham on Sunday night (23 July), with the setlist looking like this. 

  1. Pretty Boy
  2. Council Skies
  3. Open the Door, See What You Find
  4. We're Gonna Get There in the End
  5. Easy Now
  6. You Know We Can't Go Back
  7. We're on Our Way Now
  8. If I Had a Gun...
  9. In the Heat of the Moment
  10. AKA... What a Life!
  11. Dead in the Water
  12. Going Nowhere
  13. The Importance of Being Idle
  14. The Masterplan
  15. Half the World Away
  16. Little by Little

Encore

  1. Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn) (Bob Dylan cover)
  2. Live Forever
  3. Don't Look Back in Anger

Are there still tickets available? 

Unfortunately not. Tickets from Ticketmaster and Live Nation have now both sold out. 

