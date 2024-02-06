Noomi Rapace on her favourite venue in all of London

The star of ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Constellation’ on her number one hangout

Noomi Rapace is a bit of a global citizen. The actor, who rose to international prominence playing Lisbeth Salander in the original, Swedish-language ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’, has lived all over the world. Which is why it’s so flattering she’s chosen to call London home (most of the time).

So where’s her favourite venue in the capital? In the latest episode of our podcast 'Love Thy Neighbourhood', we asked Noomi where in London really floats her movie-star boat right now.

‘I've been going to House of Koko, a lot,’ she says. ‘I love it there. It has four floors, it has little vinyl rooms, I’ve been bringing people there who visit me from LA or New York, friends who are coming to London where we need to have a work dinner, and then have some fun. It’s a beautiful venue.’

House of Koko is the new, swankier incarnation of the notorious Koko nightclub in Camden. Synonymous with rock and indie throughout the naughties, Koko closed down for a bit (and suffered a fire), got a revamp, and reopened as House of Koko in 2022.

‘I saw Nas perform there last year, at the Koko Theatre, which was epic. And I saw Little Simz there too, she was magical.’

If you want to hear Noomi wax lyrical about her adopted neighbourhood of Portobello (including diversions into squirrels, Premier League football and the film ‘Notting Hill’) do check out this week’s ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Google Podcasts

Subscribe on Amazon Music

Each week on ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chitchat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Derren Brown to justify his abiding love of Hoxton? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

Sponsored by FREENOW, the mobility super app, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

New episodes of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ are available every Tuesday.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.