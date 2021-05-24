London
Dancing at the Night Owl, Birmingham
Photo: Night Owl

Northern Soul is coming to Finsbury Park this summer

The Night Owl promises late-night dancing, food and positive vibes

By Joe Mackertich
Hold tight north London; a new music, food and late-night boozing venue is landing this summer.

If you've spent any time in Britain's Second City, (aka Birmingham) you might be familiar with the Night Owl, a retro-infused, Northern Soul spot in Digbeth, famous for its sprung wooden dance floor, personable staff and 'soul and funk brunches'. It's a popular place. So popular in fact, they're about to open a second venue on the storied site of the Silver Bullet, opposite Finsbury Park Tube. 

'There is a wealth of rich musical history in North London and Finsbury Park, so it felt like the perfect location for us to open our new Night Owl venue,' said owner Arith Lyanage. 'We’re so excited to be launching our second venue right here in London and have been humbled by the warm reception that we have had from the local community so far.'

Night Owl, Birmingham
Photo: The Night Owl

Details are thin on the ground for now, but the venue is promising all-day street food courtesy of its Soul Kitchen, themed brunches, cocktails and even the odd immersive event. Currently the Night Owl is slated to open 'early July' but hopefully something more concrete will be announced soon.

Sign up to the Night Owl's newsletter here, and be the first to hear about launch events and tickets.

