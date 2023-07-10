Now on the market: a £32.5 million mega-mansion in Chelsea

The eight-bedroom pad is in a neighbourhood where Madonna used to live

Here’s one for the billionaires... all 171 of you in the UK. A mahoosive seven-and-a-half floor mansion is up for sale in Chelsea.

Located on Tregunter Road in a renowned ‘billionaires neighbourhood’, according to the seller Beauchamp Estates this ostentatious abode will set you back a mere £32.5 million. For the rest of us hoi polloi, we’ll just have to admire it from the pictures.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mega-mansion also boasts a ‘palatial’ hall, formal dining room, reception room, study, a sauna, treatment rooms, wine room, private cinema, multiple patios and a 37-foot-long indoor pool. With two staff bedrooms too, it’s giving Downton Abbey but much less, erm, old. Here are a few pics of the place.

Photograph: Grant Frazer / Beauchamp Estates

Photograph: Grant Frazer / Beauchamp Estates

There’s also a zen-inspired four-storey self-contained garden house, because no home is complete without one of those.

Photograph: Grant Frazer / Beauchamp Estates

With a mid-nineteenth-century Italianate style, the semi-detached house has a façade of London stock brick and white stucco, packed with several rows of sash windows.

The mansion is found on a famously well-moneyed area that stretches from Old Brompton Road to Fulham Road in west London. It’s been home to many A-Listers over the years, including Madonna, Douglas Fairbanks Jr, Jeffrey Archer and W.S. Gilbert.

