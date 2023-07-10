London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The back of 11 Tregunter Road
Photograph: Grant Frazer / Beauchamp Estates

Now on the market: a £32.5 million mega-mansion in Chelsea

The eight-bedroom pad is in a neighbourhood where Madonna used to live

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Here’s one for the billionaires... all 171 of you in the UK. A mahoosive seven-and-a-half floor mansion is up for sale in Chelsea. 

Located on Tregunter Road in a renowned ‘billionaires neighbourhood’, according to the seller Beauchamp Estates this ostentatious abode will set you back a mere £32.5 million. For the rest of us hoi polloi, we’ll just have to admire it from the pictures. 

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mega-mansion also boasts a ‘palatial’ hall, formal dining room, reception room, study, a sauna, treatment rooms, wine room, private cinema, multiple patios and a 37-foot-long indoor pool. With two staff bedrooms too, it’s giving Downton Abbey but much less, erm, old. Here are a few pics of the place. 

The indoor pool at 11 Tregunter road
Photograph: Grant Frazer / Beauchamp Estates
Cinema room at 11 Tregunter road
Photograph: Grant Frazer / Beauchamp Estates

There’s also a zen-inspired four-storey self-contained garden house, because no home is complete without one of those. 

The garden house as 11 Tregunter road
Photograph: Grant Frazer / Beauchamp Estates

With a mid-nineteenth-century Italianate style, the semi-detached house has a façade of London stock brick and white stucco, packed with several rows of sash windows. 

The mansion is found on a famously well-moneyed area that stretches from Old Brompton Road to Fulham Road in west London. It’s been home to many A-Listers over the years, including Madonna, Douglas Fairbanks Jr, Jeffrey Archer and W.S. Gilbert. 

Gatwick Airport could be getting a second runway.

Peckham’s disused railway arches are getting a £3 million glow-up.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.