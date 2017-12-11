Nutella in your spring roll? Yep, it’s a thing

Peckham steamed bun specialist Mr Bao has gone wild for Christmas and introduced a Nutella-and-lotus-root spring roll. Why is that Christmassy (apart from the offensive amount of calories)? Because it’s being served with cranberry sauce for dipping, that’s why. It sounds horribly wrong but we’re hoping it’s so wrong it’s right. It’s available from today (Monday December 11) till the end of the year. Also on the Chrimbo menu is a turkey bao. Beats brussels sprouts, we suppose.

