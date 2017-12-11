  • News
Nutella in your spring roll? Yep, it’s a thing

By Kitty Drake Posted: Monday December 11 2017, 4:30pm

Peckham steamed bun specialist Mr Bao has gone wild for Christmas and introduced a Nutella-and-lotus-root spring roll. Why is that Christmassy (apart from the offensive amount of calories)? Because it’s being served with cranberry sauce for dipping, that’s why. It sounds horribly wrong but we’re hoping it’s so wrong it’s right. It’s available from today (Monday December 11) till the end of the year. Also on the Chrimbo menu is a turkey bao. Beats brussels sprouts, we suppose.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

