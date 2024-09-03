Oasis in London 2025: Wembley Stadium seating plan and capacity

Over the weekend, hundreds of thousands of people participated in the chaotic frenzy for tickets to Oasis’s long-awaited reunion. If you made it out the other side with a ticket to your name, congratulations! The hard part is over.

There’s now almost a whole year to wait until Noel and Liam actually take to the stage together. But you’re too excited and want to know as much as possible about what to expect – we get it.

The Britpop bros will be playing in London for five nights from July 25 to August 3. So, for those heading to Wembley to see the band next summer, here’s everything you need to know about the seating plan and where you will get the best view.

What’s the Oasis Wembley Stadium seating plan?

Here’s the Wembley Stadium seating plan according to Ticketmaster:

Let’s be honest, any view at an Oasis gig is going to be a good view. But if you want a better idea of what yours will look like, you can check out this interactive map from SeatingPlan.net and see how others have rated your spot.

What’s Wembley Stadium’s capacity?

It’s the second-largest stadium in Europe, and it has a huge capacity of 90,000 when you include standing. This means that over the band's five nights they'll play to a total of more than 450,000 people. That's quite a lot.

Has Oasis sold out at Wembley?

As expected, the whole tour sold out very swiftly. If you missed out and not ready to give up, keep an eye on Ticketmaster and Twickets, where tickets are only allowed to be resold at face value.

Fans have been warned against buying tickets from unauthorised platforms such as Viagogo and Stubhub, where some are going for as much as £6,300. The band posted on X that any tickets ‘sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters’.

🚨Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets!

Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters. — Oasis (@oasis) August 31, 2024

