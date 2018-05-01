Oh là là-ger! It’s Pints Day at Soho’s French House

Ever since the 1920s, when a pair of rowdy sailors were said to have found sport in smashing glasses round each other’s heads, pints have been outlawed at Soho’s historic boozer, The French House. But then there’s Pints Day: the one magical day of the year when punters at The French should either go large or go home.

On Pints Day, the usual – and très chic – custom of drinking beer in the form of a half-pint is chucked out, and regular-sized pints of lager are championed in the name of charity. And don’t be surprised if it’s a celebrity pulling your pint, either. Madness singer Suggs has been know to command the bar on Pints Days of past.

This year’s proceedings are taking place on Tuesday May 1 (not the usual April Fool’s gag), as a charitable fundraiser in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Along with those big servings of sudsy goodness, there will be a raffle prize draw, too. So get along to Soho for a round of proper pints, mesdames et messieurs.

Pints Day is on Tuesday May 1 at French House, 49 Dean Street, W1D 5BG.

