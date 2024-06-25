Salty sailors, dodgy smugglers and famous regulars – every one of these pubs has a great story to tell

London is packed with beautiful old pubs, perfect for a cosy pint. But it’s not just beer on offer at these historic inns: there are countless stories worth digging for too.

Some of London’s pubs date back as far as the 1500s or earlier (the jury’s still out over London’s oldest pub) and they’ve gathered a few tales to tell along the way. Over hundreds of years they’ve seen all sorts, from pirates and smugglers at The Prospect of Whitby to Shakespeare himself at The George Inn. Look beyond the cosy fireplaces and wonky timber beams – there are some truly weird and wonderful backstories to London’s historic boozers.

