OMG it’s IRL! An Instagram pop-up is coming to London

If your Insta feed is bursting with achingly cool fashion and chic independent brands, guess what? Behind these hashtag-worthy accounts are actual IRL people and now you can meet them and shop their wares at Instagram’s London pop-up market.

For two days, Covent Garden will be filled with the great and the good of Insta’s fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. No need for any double-tapping: if you like their stuff you can just tell them. Heck, you could even give them a hug if you want. Among the folks flogging their stuff will be online fashionistas RIXO and Never Fully Dressed, skincare gurus Hæckels, jewellers Carrie Elizabeth and stationery supplier Oh Squirrel. It’ll be just like going to the real-life shops. But if you really can’t face filter-free, there'll be neon signs and photo backgrounds so you can Boomerang while you browse. G’won, do it for the ’gram.

Instagram’s Covent Garden pop-up shopping experience will take place on Fri Oct 5 and Sat Oct 6 at 9-11 Shorts Gardens, WC2H 9AT. Entry is free.

