We hate having to update you on how Covid could ruin Christmas as much as you hate reading it. But the news isn’t all bad – yet.

The bad? Last week London saw a 500 percent increase in Covid cases among young adults, with the capital standing out as an Omicron hotspot. Alarmingly, there has also been a significant increase in cases among those who are 60 years old and older. Omicron has become so virulent that, on Saturday, Mayor Sadiq Khan announced a ‘major incident’, which essentially means that London’s public services must work together to resolve the issue.

Mayor Khan has also expressed concern over the effect of the virus on London’s cultural and hospitality institutions and workers. The mayor asked the government to bring back support systems such as furlough to alleviate the pressure, but no such measures have been confirmed yet.

The good? It seems that Londoners do care about reducing the number of cases in the run-up to Christmas. Over the weekend, cases dropped slightly, which normally happens at the weekend. But this time it could be due to Londoners voluntarily limiting indoor activities, Christmas shopping and contact in the fear of getting infected during the holidays. There has also been a rise in booster-takers, with many people booking a jab at the last minute.

So what happens next? Well, it’s too soon to get excited or sad about your Christmas plans. It’s been reported that the government has three options prepared. The first would be similar to the tier system we had last year. People would be asked to limit indoor contact as much as possible.

In addition to limiting contact, the second option would also implement an 8pm curfew for hospitality, creating a precarious situation for many of London’s restaurants and bars. Finally, option three would be the dreaded lockdown that stole Christmas. However, Dominic Raab has said that, while a lockdown isn’t completely off the table, it isn’t likely, especially if the booster roll-out is as successful as hoped for.

We might get a government update later today, so stay tuned. In the meantime, stay at home (unless you’re getting a booster) and support your favourite and local businesses remotely. May the odds be in your favour.

