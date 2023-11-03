One of Clapham’s oldest flats has hit the market for £850,000

Lavender Gardens sits right next to the Common – but comes with a catch

Clapham might be best known for its Common (also now officially the first UK neighbourhood with an average income of over £100,000) and the (perhaps not unrelated) extremely dense concentration of Schoffel-wearing individuals. However, the borough is also home to some lovely historic buildings, one of which has just gone on the market. Well, part of it at least.

The Shrubbery, a gorgeous Georgian building right next to Clapham Common, was built in 1796 and has survived numerous attempts to tear it down. Protected by The Metropolitan Board of Works, the building today comprises 16 individual flats which share an opulent entrance hall and stairwell. And now one of them, Lavender Gardens, is currently up for sale.

For £850,000 this airy, two bedroom flat with a large sitting room and bathroom (including a roll top bath – fancy) could be yours. The place doesn’t currently have a kitchen – we know, for that much money, you'd expect at least that to be included – but luckily there are plans to build one before any new buyers move in.

Sure, it could do with a lick of paint here and there, but the sash windows and interior columns do succeed in making this place feel pretty grand. Take a look at Lavender Gardens in all its Georgian glory.

Could this flat in The Shrubbery help you live out your wildest Schoffel-wearing dreams? Have a look at the official listing here.

